* AMCU is lining firms up for single big strike
* Cross-sector stoppage would hurt Africa's top economy
* Strike would help consolidate AMCU's power base
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 The hardline AMCU union
declared a wage dispute with mining company Lonmin
on Thursday, raising the possibility of a strike across
South Africa's platinum industry that could hit half of global
output.
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU)
would stay in talks with the world's third largest platinum
producer, but if no progress was made a government mediator
would try to resolve the deadlock, AMCU spokesman Jimmy Gama
said.
A pay strike across the platinum belt of Africa's biggest
economy is looming after AMCU said on Monday its members had
voted to down tools at Impala Platinum. It has not yet
given formal notice of the stoppage as the law requires.
In addition, AMCU has declared a wage dispute with the
world's top producer, Anglo American Platinum.
The stakes are high for AMCU, a growing force in South
African labour, as it tees up Amplats, Implats and Lonmin for
what could be a single strike across the platinum sector.
"If our disputes with them remain ... we may strike against
them at the same time," Gama said.
Coordinated strike action across the three mining companies
could take out 60,000 ounces a week of platinum production, or
even more if Amplats' joint-venture operations are affected, out
of about 120,000 ounces a week of worldwide output.
On the platinum belt, AMCU is king, having wrested tens of
thousands of members from the rival, longer established National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) last year in a vicious turf war which
killed dozens and sparked a wave of wildcat strikes.
Gama also said AMCU members in the gold sector were voting
on possible strike action over wages from next week. "If they
give us the mandate we will call the strike," he said.
The union's members are unhappy with deals already inked in
the gold sector between producers and the NUM, which companies
have implemented for all workers, whatever their union.
AMCU is the minority union in the gold industry but has
strong representation at key operations, including Mponeng, the
world's deepest mine run by AngloGold Ashanti, as well
as at shafts of Harmony Gold and Sibanye.
A fresh wave of strikes in the mines would deal a hard blow
to investor confidence in South Africa which has already been
hit this year by a spate of labour stoppages. Last year's mines
turmoil dented growth and led to sovereign credit downgrades.
"A LIVING WAGE"
A platinum strike could entrench AMCU's power base at a time
when NUM, a key ally of President Jacob Zuma's governing African
National Congress (ANC), has signalled it wants to regain
miners' support ahead of national elections next year.
Members of both unions are still regularly being killed in
gangland-style killings in shanty towns that ring the mines.
For AMCU, the ultimate goal of a "Big Three" strike would be
the harmonisation of wages for its members in an industry where
pay has varied between companies.
"They are mining the same commodity and under the same
conditions and the platinum price is the same. We see no reason
why they should pay them different salaries," Gama said.
Getting the same pay across the board would show AMCU's rank
and file it can deliver on its wage promises. A collective wage
agreement makes it harder for rival unions to claim they can get
better deals for workers.
"There is no collective bargaining framework in platinum but
now AMCU is creating a virtual one. This will allow it to lock
in power because it will effectively deny access to smaller
unions," political analyst Nic Borain told Reuters.
From its position of strength, AMCU has in recent months
embraced the legal processes governing wage talks, a stark
contrast to last year when its activists embarked on illegal
strikes and marched brandishing spears, clubs and knives.
The platinum companies have been offering wage rises of
around 7 to 8 percent and say they can afford little more. AMCU
has been pushing for a more than doubling of the minimum basic
pay for entry-level miners to 12,500 rand ($1,300) a month,
invoking the populist battle cry of a "living wage."
For the producers, it is an unappealing prospect as they
grapple with poor margins against the backdrop of soaring costs
and depressed prices for the precious metal, used for making
emissions-capping catalytic converters in automobiles.
Amplats, a unit of global mining house Anglo American
, is still reeling from an 11-day strike by AMCU earlier
in October against staff reductions. The stoppage cost almost 1
billion rand ($101 million) in lost revenue.
The prospect of more strikes has had little impact on the
spot price of platinum because demand remains relatively
weak while there is excess supply in the industry's pipeline.