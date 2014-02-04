UPDATE 1-Anglo American plans pay cap after shareholder revolt
* Pensions body says change not radical enough (Updates with reaction)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 4 Wage talks between South Africa's AMCU union and the world's top three platinum producers resume on Tuesday with hopes that progress will be made by the end of the week to end a nearly two-week strike.
Members of the hardline Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) walked out at Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), Impala Platinum and Lonmin last month demanding their monthly wages be more than doubled.
Mining companies have said the wage demands are unaffordable and unrealistic. The strike has hit around 40 percent of global platinum supply.
Government mediators said on Sunday they had tabled a proposal to end the strike but did not give details.
Amplats chief executive Chris Griffith said on Monday there might be progress by the end of this week as people on the ground "don't want this to be a protracted strike."
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Peru copper mine began strike on Friday * Zinc jumps 1.6 pct (Updates with official prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 13 Copper rose 1 percent on Monday, buoyed mostly by supply disruptions after workers at Peru's top copper miner downed tools indefinitely late last week. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde in Peru started an indefinite strike on Friday that halte
