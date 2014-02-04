JOHANNESBURG Feb 4 South African police used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse about 3,000 striking miners at an Anglo American Platinum shaft on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

Two miners were arrested at the demonstration near Rustenburg in South Africa's platinum belt northwest of Johannesburg, said spokesman Thulani Ngubane.

"At 8 o'clock this morning the workers were dispersed," Ngubane said.