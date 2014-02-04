UPDATE 1-Anglo American plans pay cap after shareholder revolt
* Pensions body says change not radical enough (Updates with reaction)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 4 South African police used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse about 3,000 striking miners at an Anglo American Platinum shaft on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.
Two miners were arrested at the demonstration near Rustenburg in South Africa's platinum belt northwest of Johannesburg, said spokesman Thulani Ngubane.
"At 8 o'clock this morning the workers were dispersed," Ngubane said.
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Peru copper mine began strike on Friday * Zinc jumps 1.6 pct (Updates with official prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 13 Copper rose 1 percent on Monday, buoyed mostly by supply disruptions after workers at Peru's top copper miner downed tools indefinitely late last week. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde in Peru started an indefinite strike on Friday that halte
* Fed, G20, Dutch elections and potential Article 50 trigger ahead