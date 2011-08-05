* Eskom workers seeking well-above inflation raises
* Strikes could hit power supplies and growth
By Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 Diamond miners in South
Africa returned to work on Friday after a 14-day strike, while a
wage dispute at state power utility Eskom intensified, with
unions threatening a strike that could cut electricity to
Africa's biggest economy.
South Africa has been hit by a wave of strikes that have
already dented output in the fuel, gold and coal sectors,
threatening to curb growth in an already stagnant economy.
Talks between the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), two
other unions and Eskom collapsed on Thursday after the
utility refused to improve its 7 percent wage rise offer. The
three unions have lowered their demands to 13 percent.
"We have come down on our demands but Eskom is refusing to
bargain," Paris Mashego, NUM's chief negotiator at Eskom, told
Reuters.
The NUM demand is well above the country's 5 percent
inflation rate and comes after winning 9 percent increases for
unionised workers at Eskom a year ago after threatening to walk
off the job when South Africa was hosting the soccer World Cup.
NUM, the country's most powerful union with more than
250,000 members, reached deals this week in the coal and gold
sectors for wage increases of 7.5 to 10 percent, which will
likely be used as benchmarks for pay hikes in other industries.
Eskom supplies nearly all of South Africa's power and the
utility has been struggling to find the money it needs to pay
for new power plants and avoid a power crisis which forced mines
and smelters to shut for days and cost the country billions of
dollars in lost output.
But a strike is still a long way off as the unions need to
go through stringent procedures before workers can walk off the
job and Eskom may use courts, seeking an injunction to prevent a
work stoppage that could damage the economy.
"It's too early to speak of a strike," said Eskom
spokeswoman Hilary Joffe.
Any significant pay rises would affect the utility's already
strained balance sheet and could lead to Eskom having to raise
already steep annual hikes in electricity tariffs.
In a separate labour dispute, more than 200,000 South
African water, sanitation and refuse workers said they will
announce on Friday the date of a strike that could disrupt
garbage and water services in major cities.
Talks are ongoing between NUM and South Africa's top two
platinum miners, Anglo American Platinum and Impala
Platinum , which together account for two-thirds of the
world's production of the precious metal.
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz)