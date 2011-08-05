* Eskom workers seeking well-above inflation raises

* Strikes could hit power supplies and growth (Recasts with municipal workers)

By Agnieszka Flak and Jon Herskovitz

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 More than 200,000 South African municipal workers will walk off the job from Aug. 15 in a strike aimed at shutting down services including refuse removal in major cities, their union said on Friday.

The threat by the SAMWU union is the latest move in the country's mid-year wage bargaining session known as "strike season" that has already hit the mining and fuel sectors, threatening to curb growth and damage an already stagnant economy.

"With such grave poverty witnessed in our country, workers ought to demand nothing less than double digit increases," SAMWU said in a statement.

Employers have offered a 6.8 percent wage increase while the union wants 18 percent, nearly four times inflation.

Previous SAMWU strikes have led to garbage piling up in city streets and slower repairs of broken water pipes, irritating residents of South Africa's urban areas.

In separate disputes, diamond miners returned to work on Friday after a 14-day strike, while a wage dispute at state power utility Eskom intensified, with unions threatening a strike that could cut electricity to Africa's biggest economy.

Talks between the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), two other unions and Eskom collapsed on Thursday after the utility refused to improve its 7 percent wage rise offer. The three unions have lowered their demands to 13 percent.

The NUM demand is also well above the country's 5 percent inflation rate and comes after winning 9 percent increases for unionised workers at Eskom a year ago after threatening to walk off the job when South Africa was hosting the soccer World Cup.

NUM, the country's most powerful union with more than 250,000 members, reached deals this week in the coal and gold sectors for wage increases of 7.5 to 10 percent, which will likely be used as benchmarks for pay hikes in other industries.

Eskom supplies nearly all of South Africa's power and the utility has been struggling to find the money it needs to pay for new power plants and avoid a power crisis which forced mines and smelters to shut for days and cost the country billions of dollars in lost output in 2008.

But an Eskom strike is still a long way off as the unions need to go through stringent procedures before workers can walk off the job and Eskom may use courts, seeking an injunction to prevent a work stoppage that could damage the economy.

Any significant pay rises would affect the utility's already strained balance sheet and could lead to Eskom raising already steep annual hikes in electricity tariffs.

Talks are in progress between NUM and South Africa's top two platinum miners, Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum , which together account for two-thirds of the world's production of the precious metal. (Editing by Ed Stoddard and Giles Elgood)