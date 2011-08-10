* Strikes to hit Q3 headline growth
* Labour action more severe than in previous years
* Wage increases could push inflation higher
By Marius Bosch
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 10 A wave of strikes in South
Africa has cost goldminers around $190 million in lost output,
curtailed the already struggling manufacturing sector and could
trim third quarter economic growth by up to 0.6 percent,
analysts said.
Africa's biggest economy is nearing the tail-end of its
annual "strike season" which saw gold, coal and diamond miners,
and fuel, paper and pharmaceutical workers all downing tools for
higher wages.
Although most industries have reached settlements -- well
above the annual inflation rate of 5 percent -- tens of
thousands of municipal workers will strike from Aug. 15, and
power utility Eskom is in talks with unions in a bid
to avert industrial action in the key electricity sector.
Analysts say this year's wage talks across all sectors were
more severe than in previous years and recruitment group Adcorp
said the number of work days lost to strikes in 2011 could jump
over 20 percent to nearly 18 million from 14.6 million last
year.
Unlike other years when the majority of industrial action
took place in the public sector, 68 percent of strikes this year
were in the private sector, Adcorp said.
"The strikes in 2011 represents a worrying trend for
businesses and investors as the 'strike season' now seems to
have become an annual event with strikes also taking place in a
number of sectors in both 2009 and 2010," said Mike Davies,
associate director at London-based risk analysis group
Maplecroft.
FUELLING INFLATION?
A worrying trend is that wage settlements this year again
overshot inflation. In some sectors increases were double the
inflation rate and analysts fear this could stoke inflation when
the central bank is concerned the rate could breach its 3-6
percent target range.
"The wide differential between inflation figures and the
increases demanded by unions and the weak relationship between
wage increases and productivity gains are also concerning,"
Maplecroft's Davies said.
Quantifying the direct cost of the strikes is difficult,
especially when the global economic slowdown and sluggish South
African domestic recovery needs to be take into account.
Nomura International emerging markets economist Peter Attard
Montalto said the industrial action could shave off 0.3-0.6
percent of headline economic growth in the third quarter.
Gold mining companies lost close to 118,000 ounces in
production during the miners' strike -- worth around $190
million based on an average spot gold price of around $1,600 per
ounce.
With a sluggish economic recovery and unemployment sticking
at around 25 percent of the workforce, the outlook for the
labour market is not encouraging.
Employers have responded to increasing wage bills by
shedding jobs. Despite record high precious metals prices, the
mining sector in South Africa -- the world's largest platinum
producer and fourth-largest gold producer -- lost 31,000 jobs in
the second quarter, government data said.
Attard Montalto wrote in a recent blog post that wage growth
should be kept down to encourage job growth at this stage of the
economic cycle.
"But this is the fundamental issue -- unions in South Africa
do not care about the unemployed and do not care about the fact
that they negotiate wages above the market clearing rates.
Restrictive labour laws allow them to get away with this and
government is happy to let this happen," he said.
President Jacob Zuma's government has little political will
to keep union demands under control as the ruling African
National Congress is in an alliance with the country's biggest
labour federation, COSATU, which has delivered millions of votes
for the party.
South African labour is already costly and inefficient
compared with other emerging economies, with the typical South
African factory worker earning about six times more than the
average Chinese factory worker and being less productive.
The country has some one of the world's most rigid labour
markets, according to the World Economic Forum.
The strikes also took its toll on the manufacturing sector,
the second biggest contributor to GDP with about 17 percent.
South Africa's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell for a
fourth straight month in July and sponsor Kagiso Securities said
the business activities component fell nearly 20 points --
mainly due to the strikes.
Moody's Analytics economist Mekael Teshome said the
prospects for an improvement in manufacturing is waning.
"The July strikes will likely weaken demand for factory
goods going into August. Even though major union strikes have
recently been resolved, spillover into other sectors cannot be
ruled out."
(Additional reporting by Ed Stoddard)