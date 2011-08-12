By Agnieszka Flak
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Aug 12 A powerful South African
mine workers' union will meet negotiators at Impala Platinum
on Friday in an attempt to avert a wage strike that
could hurt the world's second-largest producer of the precious
metal.
The talks are the latest in a wave of disputes that have
already disrupted operations in the mining and fuel sectors and
threaten to curb growth in an already stagnant economy.
The mid-year negotiating session known as "strike season" is
expected to intensify next week when at least 145,000 municipal
workers plan to walk off the job on Monday, disrupting garbage
collection and other services in major cities.
The strikes have cost goldminers around $190 million in lost
output, curtailed the already struggling manufacturing sector
and could trim third quarter economic growth by up to 0.6
percent, analysts said.
The Implats talks will start at 1400 GMT, said Eddie
Majadibodu, the National Union of Mineworkers' chief negotiator
at Implats.
"Anything is possible at this meeting. Management does not
want a strike and it's up to them to decide what they will offer
today but on the other hand our members cannot wait longer, so
today's meeting will be quite decisive," he said.
The NUM, seeking a 14 percent raise for its 26,000 workers
at Implats, has been discussing a revised, yet undisclosed offer
from Implats. It has rejected the company's previous offer of
between 7.5 and 8 percent.
Implats and its bigger rival Anglo American Platinum
account for two-thirds of global platinum supply and
any prolonged strike could push prices higher. Wage talks with
Amplats are scheduled for next week.
The NUM has already reached wage raise deals of 7.5 percent
to 10 percent for its workers in the gold and coal sectors, with
the figures expected to be benchmarks in the platinum talks.
Unions say employers should pass along the benefits of high
precious metal prices to workers facing increasing food and fuel
bills.
Employers have responded to increasing wage bills by
shedding jobs and with a sluggish economic recovery, the outlook
for a labour market suffering from 25 percent unemployment is
not encouraging.
Economists have cautioned that wage settlements well above
the current 5 percent inflation rate erode South Africa's global
competitiveness by driving up the cost of a labour force already
more expensive and less efficient than those in rival emerging
economies.
A typical South African factory worker earns about six times
more than the average Chinese factory worker.
The ruling African National Congress, in a governing
alliance with labour, does not want to antagonise a group that
has supplied it with millions of votes by putting pressure on
unions to seek more modest deals.
The NUM is also in talks to avert industrial action at
state-owned utility Eskom , which supplies more than 95
percent of South Africa's power.
The union said on Friday it had referred the matter to the
Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration and
expects the authority to schedule mediated talks for next week.
