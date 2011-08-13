* If talks fail, union to take dispute to arbitration
* Municipal workers ready for strike on Monday
By Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 13 South Africa's mine workers
union will again meet negotiators at Impala Platinum on
Saturday in a bid to avert a wage strike that could hurt the
world's second-largest producer and curb growth in an already
stagnant economy.
The talks add to a wave of disputes that have already
disrupted operations in the mining and fuel sectors.
South Africa's "strike season" is already expected to
intensify when at least 145,000 municipal workers walk off the
job on Monday, disrupting rubbish collection and other services
in major cities.
"There was no progress in the Implats talks at all last
night. We will meet again today and if that fails as well, we
will take the dispute to arbitration on Monday," said Lesiba
Seshoka, spokesman for the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).
The talks started at 0800 GMT and are likely to last all
day, he said.
The NUM, seeking a 14 percent raise for its 26,000 workers
at Implats, has been discussing a revised but as yet undisclosed
offer from Implats. It has rejected the company's previous offer
of between 7.5 and 8 percent.
Implats and its bigger rival Anglo American Platinum
account for two-thirds of global platinum supply and
any prolonged strike could push prices higher. Wage talks with
Amplats are scheduled for next week.
The NUM has also reached wage raise deals of 7.5 to 10
percent for its workers in the gold and coal sectors, with the
figures expected to be benchmarks in the platinum talks.
The union said on Friday it had reached a three-year wage
deal with junior platinum producer Royal Bafokeng Platinum
, with pay increases ranging from 7 to 10 percent.
Unions say employers should pass along the benefits of high
precious metal prices to workers, who often have several
dependents, facing higher food and fuel bills.
Employers have responded to increasing wage bills by
shedding jobs and with a sluggish economic recovery, the outlook
for a labour market suffering from 25 percent unemployment is
not encouraging.
Economists have cautioned that wage settlements well above
the current 5 percent inflation rate erode South Africa's global
competitiveness by driving up the cost of a labour force already
more expensive and less efficient than those in rival emerging
economies.
The ruling African National Congress, in a governing
alliance with labour, does not want to antagonise a group that
has supplied it with millions of votes by putting pressure on
unions to seek more modest deals.
Strained labour relations in South Africa have lengthened
the list of investors' concerns that include nationalisation
talk in ruling party circles and high rates of violent crime
linked to glaring income disparities and high unemployment.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Hemming)