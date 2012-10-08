* Municipal workers latest to threaten industrial action
* Kumba losing 120,000 tonnes a day of iron ore output
* Xstrata latest platinum firm to suffer wildcat walkout
By Agnieszka Flak and Sherilee Lakmidas
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 8 South Africa's local
government workers' union said on Monday it would launch a
strike over pay in the next few days, the first sign of a wave
of labour unrest in Africa's biggest economy spreading from the
mines into the public sector.
Since August, close to 100,000 workers, including 75,000 in
the mining sector, have downed tools in often illegal and
violent protests that look likely to hit growth this year and
undermine the government's efforts to cut its budget deficit.
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has promised to reduce the
deficit from the 4.6 percent of GDP forecast for this financial
year. Any public sector wage increase would make that more
difficult.
"The union is mobilising towards a national protest, which
would begin as soon as this week," South African Municipal
Workers Union (SAMWU) spokesman Tahir Sema said.
A majority of SAMWU's 190,000 members are expected to join
the strike for "market-related salaries" which may last for one
day or drag on indefinitely, Sema said.
The strikes, which started in the platinum industry and
spread to other mining companies and beyond, have raised
questions about President Jacob Zuma's leadership and tarnished
South Africa's reputation among foreign investors.
The rand fell to a 3-1/2 year low against the
dollar on Monday, while the cost of insuring South African debt
against default increased, reflecting worsening investor
sentiment toward local assets.
"International investors are really quite concerned around
South Africa," said Mohammed Nalla, an analyst at Nedbank
Capital in Johannesburg. "Structurally and fundamentally, the
outlook on the rand is deteriorating."
Moody's cut South Africa's government bond rating last
month, citing the government's difficulty in keeping up with
economic challenges and widening strikes.
ELAND ON STRIKE
Wildcat strikes have already shut down large parts of the
mining industry in the world's top platinum producer and a major
supplier of gold, pushing prices of precious metals higher.
Xstrata is the latest victim, with workers at its
Eland platinum mine walking out on Friday.
The mine is expected to produce 176,000 ounces of platinum
this year, compared with forecast production nationwide of 4.9
million ounces of the precious metal used in jewellery and
vehicle catalytic converters.
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) fired 12,000
wildcat strikers on Friday, a high-stakes attempt by the world's
top producer to squash illegal stoppages that have hit output at
seven of its mines.
The dismissed workers were defiant and threatened a repeat
of the showdown with security forces at rival Lonmin's Marikana
mine that led to the police killing of 34 miners on Aug. 16, the
bloodiest such incident since the end of apartheid in 1994.
"Those who are dismissed will make sure that there will be
no operations operating and that will cause a massacre just like
at Marikana," said one worker representative, who asked not to
be named.
Other affected mining firms include Kumba Iron Ore,
which was forced to declare "force majeure" to free itself from
supply contracts after losing 120,000 tonnes of output per day
from its giant Sishen mine.
AngloGold Ashanti, the world's third-largest
bullion producer, warned that a prolonged strike could lead to
the closure of marginal shafts and job losses, but said it was
not considering mass sackings.
A strike by more than 20,000 truck drivers entered its third
week on Monday, hitting logistics companies and leading to
filling stations running out of some grades of fuel. Wage talks
with employers were expected to resume on Tuesday.
The main transport union, SATAWU, said it was gearing up for
a one-day rail and port worker strike on Oct. 15, which could
hit exports of coal and other minerals.