By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG May 16 Miners at South Africa's
Anglo American Platinum operations will stop work from
Thursday evening over proposed job cuts, an official for
mineworkers union AMCU said, sending the company's shares and
rand sharply lower.
"The night shift today is not going underground and also the
day shift tomorrow is not going to work," the branch official,
who did not want to be identified, said. He could not say how
long the stoppage might last.
Amplats, the platinum arm of Anglo American and
world's biggest producer of the precious metal, said last week
it would cut 6,000 jobs at its Rustenburg mines, a major
reduction from an initial plan to slash 14,000 positions that
triggered outrage from the government.
Despite the revisions, the Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU), whose sudden emergence last year has
roiled South Africa's mining sector, reacted angrily to the
announcement and vowed to take action.
Months of violent labour unrest in the mining sector last
year, including the police killing of 34 striking miners at
Lonmin's Marikana mine, hit growth in Africa's
biggest economy and triggered credit rating downgrades.
The prospect of another round of trouble sent the rand down
more than 1 percent against the dollar to 9.352, close to a
four-year low of 9.3655 hit in March. Amplats shares fell more
than 5 percent to their lowest since late 2005.
The cabinet was "extremely, extremely concerned" about the
labour unrest, environment minister Edna Molewa told reporters
at a post-cabinet news conference.
"We are committed to work very hard with the teams in
Marikana and throughout the country to bring about stability,"
she said. "We are confident that we will be able to cap this
problem and nip it in the bud."
Amplats spokeswoman Mpumi Sithole said the company had
received no notification of an intent to strike.
More than 50 people have been killed in more than 12 months
of mining unrest stemming from a vicious turf war between AMCU
and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).
NUM, a close ally of the ruling African National Congress,
had enjoyed a near monopoly in the sector but started to bleed
members two years ago as a belief took hold that its leaders had
become lazy and too close to management.
Workers at Lonmin, the world's number three platinum
producer, ended a two-day wildcat strike on Thursday, sending
the company's shares as much as 3 percent higher.