* Stoppage due to start on Tuesday
* Gold strikes could cost over $35 mln a day in lost output
* Talks deadlocked over wages, sides far apart
* Once towering gold industry in steep decline
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 30 South African gold miners
plan to strike for higher pay from Tuesday, inflicting more
damage on an industry that has produced a third of the bullion
ever pulled from the earth but is now in rapid decline.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), which represents
almost two thirds of the country's 120,000 goldmine workers,
served the mining firms notice of the strike starting from
Tuesday's night shift, the companies said.
Negotiations broke down last week, with the unions and
companies still poles apart over pay. The Chamber of Mines,
which negotiates on behalf of the companies, said it made a
final offer to increase basic wages by 6 to 6.5 percent.
The NUM is seeking 60 percent and rival union AMCU wants as
much as 150 percent. The companies say those demands are
unrealistic, given rising costs and falling bullion prices.
In a sign of the industry's frustration over the deepening
crisis, Chamber of Mines president Mark Cutifani choked back
tears on Thursday as he made an emotional appeal for an end to
the violence and rounded on "thugs and murderers" he accused of
stoking the unrest.
The unions seem determined to end what they see as a culture
of low pay dating back to the apartheid era when impoverished
black miners migrated to the industry's heartlands for jobs to
feed their families back home.
White rule ended in 1994 and the unions say miners who risk
their health toiling far below ground are due a bigger share of
the spoils from a multi-billion-dollar industry.
But capital may have the edge over labour.
The companies have abundant cash and other resources, while
most mine workers must feed several dependants and cannot go
long without pay.
Wildcat strikes have shaken the industry since early last
year, coupled with outbreaks of violence linked to a turf war
between the NUM and the hardline Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU).
The mining crisis has triggered damaging credit rating
downgrades for Africa's largest economy and criticism of
President Jacob Zuma and the ruling African National Congress
over their handling of the violence that left dozens dead.
This time around, the miners will down tools legally,
offering some solace to nervous investors.
Zuma and the ANC are keen to keep a lid on the labour unrest
and potential job losses ahead of elections in 2014.
"The employers will continue to make plans in anticipation
of strike action, to ensure the continuation of essential
services, and to ensure the safety and security of employees and
assets," the mining companies said in a statement.
"The employers remain open to discussions with all unions
and urge them to engage in good faith to reach an outcome that
is acceptable to all," it said.
Affected companies include South Africa's main producers,
AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony Gold
, Sibanye, and some smaller operations.
SUNSET INDUSTRY
Wage talks have also broken down with AMCU and other unions,
but they have not yet signalled an intention to strike.
A gold industry shutdown could cost South Africa more than
$35 million a day in lost output, according to calculations
based on the spot gold price and a Chamber of Mines estimate
that the sector would stop producing about 760 kg a day.
This will put pressure on a struggling economy already
weighed down by ongoing strikes in auto manufacturing,
construction and aviation services, and facing potential strikes
by textile workers and petrol station employees.
Since the start of 2011, Johannesburg's mining index
has fallen 18 percent against a gain of 32 percent in
the all-share index, which has scaled a series of
record highs this year.
South Africa's gold industry, which once accounted for
almost 80 percent of global bullion output, is in a state of
steep decline and the country now produces just 6 percent of the
world total.
It has been laid low by a combination of geological and
economic setbacks. After more than a century of mining, the
remaining ore lies deeper underground and is more costly and
dangerous to extract. Labour and power costs per ounce of gold
mined have leapt.
Market gold prices have not helped. Spot gold is now
about 27 percent below its historic peak of over $1,920 an ounce
scaled two years ago.
