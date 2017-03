UPDATE 1-South Africa's antitrust watchdog seeks fine for Unilever

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 South Africa's competition watchdog recommended a fine equivalent to 10 percent of Unilever's local turnover for price fixing of edible oils and margarine, it said on Wednesday. The Competition Commission said it had completed an investigation, which began in 2014 when it raided the local units of Unilever Plc and Sime Darby Bhd because it suspected price fixing.