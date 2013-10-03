* Amplats losing 3,100 ounces of production a day
* Strike started last Friday over 4,800 job cuts
* Attendance remains at less than 20 percent
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 3 Anglo American Platinum
said on Thursday it is losing an average of 3,100
ounces of production a day from a strike at its South African
operations.
Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU) downed tools last Friday in protest to Amplats'
plans to cut 4,800 jobs, bringing the bulk of operations at the
world's top platinum producer to a standstill.
"The company continues to record a low turnout at its
Rustenburg and the North of the Pilanesburg operations, with
less than 20 percent attendance," Amplats said in a statement.
The lost output is equal to $4.3 million a day at the
current spot price of $1,380 an ounce, according to
Reuters calculations.
Talks with the union to end the strike are continuing,
Amplats said.
Amplats, a unit of global miner Anglo American, had
originally planned to cut as many as 14,000 jobs but scaled back
its plans after fierce criticism the government and unions.
Amplats' return to profitability hinges on an overhaul of
its Rustenburg mines, northwest of Johannesburg, where it plans
to drastically curtail production.
But jobs are a sensitive issue in South Africa, where
official unemployment is around 25 percent and the ruling
African National Congress faces elections next year.
The platinum belt near Rustenburg was rocked last year by
waves of violent wildcat strikes borne out of a turf war between
AMCU and the once-dominant Nation Union of Mineworkers.
The unrest left scores of people dead and severely weakened
investor confidence in Africa's largest economy.
AMCU wants the company to provide voluntary separation
packages for older miners near retirement and spare the jobs of
younger workers, which the union says will bear the brunt of the
lay-offs.
Much of AMCU's membership in the platinum belt consists of
younger miners.
Shares of Amplats have shed almost 8 percent since the start
of the strike, underperforming the JSE's Platinum index
which has is almost 6 percent lower.