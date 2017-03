JOHANNESBURG Feb 19 The chief executives of the world's top three platinum producers will hold a joint briefing on Wednesday at 1300 GMT as a strike over wages at their operations in South Africa grinds on, the country's chamber of mines said.

The briefing on the current status of wage talks will be given by the chief executives of Anglo American Platinum , Impala Platinum and Lonmin.

The chamber did not provide further details. The strike by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) began almost four weeks ago.