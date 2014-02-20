JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) vowed on Thursday to continue a strike against the world's top three platinum producers, with its president describing it as a struggle for survival.

"We are prepared to see it through," AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa told a news briefing. AMCU members downed tools four weeks ago in a wage dispute at Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin.