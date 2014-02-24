JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 South Africa's platinum
producers on Monday started showing in real time revenue and
earnings lost to a strike in the sector as the stoppage runs
into its fifth week with no end in sight.
Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum
and Lonmin are presenting the losses on the website
www.platinumwagenegotiations.co.za, with figures on lost revenue
and employees' lost earnings changing every second.
As of 1200 GMT, revenues lost were at just over 5 billion
rand ($456 million) and earnings bled stood at over 2 billion
rand.
Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU) downed tools at Amplats, Implats and Lonmin over
four weeks ago, demanding that monthly entry-level wages be more
than doubled to 12,500 rand.
The producers say they cannot afford this given depressed
prices and rising costs. Government mediators are enabling talks
between the producers and the union but the two sides remain
poles apart on the issue of wages.