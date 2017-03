JOHANNESBURG Feb 27 Talks between the world's top three platinum producers and South Africa's striking AMCU union will resume on Friday in a bid to end a five-week stoppage over wages, the chief executive of Impala Platinum said on Thursday.

Terence Goodlace also told reporters he had recently spoken with Joseph Mathunjwa, the president of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), whose members have also downed tools at Anglo American Platinum and Lonmin .