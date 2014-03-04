JOHANNESBURG, March 4 South Africa's Association
of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), whose members have
been striking for almost six weeks at the world's top platinum
producers, has lowered its wage demands for the first time, its
president said on Tuesday.
Joseph Mathunjwa told a media briefing the union was now
seeking staggered increases that would take the basic entry wage
to 12,500 rand ($1,200) a month in three years' time - over
double current levels - compared to an original demand that this
figure be reached immediately.
The companies - Anglo American Platinum, Impala
Platinum and Lonmin - have offered pay hikes of
up to 9 percent.
($1 = 10.8163 South African rand)
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)