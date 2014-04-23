* Strike has cost industry $1.4 bln in lost revenue
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, April 23 Talks aimed at ending a
crippling three-month strike in South Africa's platinum sector
resume on Wednesday after the world's top producers and union
AMCU spent Tuesday haggling over an offer tabled last week by
the companies.
The strike is already the longest and most costly for South
Africa's mines in living memory but in recent days there has
been a renewed drive to break the deadlock after several weeks
with no formal direct talks between the two sides.
"The meeting is on," an industry source told Reuters. The
talks involve the Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU) leadership and the chief executives of Anglo
American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin
.
No talks are scheduled after Wednesday.
About 70,000 members of the hardline AMCU downed tools 13
weeks ago at the three companies' mines, hitting 40 percent of
global production of the metal used for emissions-capping
catalytic converters in cars.
Initially demanding an immediate doubling of the basic wage
- net salary before allowances such as housing - for entry-level
workers to 12,500 rand ($1,200) a month, AMCU has since said it
would accept annual increases that would reach this goal in
three or even four years' time.
The producers' latest offer, made last Thursday, was for
wage hikes of up to 10 percent and other increases which would
take the minimum pay package - the basic wage including the
allowances - to 12,500 rand a month by July 2017.
The companies are struggling to maintain margins in the face
of steeply rising costs on one hand and depressed prices on the
other for platinum and say they cannot afford any more.
Even if AMCU brings an offer to its members the strike will
not end until votes are taken at mass meetings in the platinum
belt northwest of Johannesburg. This process may take days.
"We have been told to prepare for a central mass meeting
this week, it may take place on Saturday," Siphamandla Makhanya,
an AMCU shop steward, told Reuters.
That may involve bringing thousands of miners back from
their rural homes in places such as the Eastern Cape province
hundreds of kilometers (miles) from the shafts. Many have
returned to their villages and families to sit the strike out.
Exacerbating the industry's woes is the muted price reaction
to the stoppage despite its scale. Traders have bet there are
adequate above-ground stocks and demand remains far from robust
in major markets such as Europe, where diesel engines which
require high platinum content in converters are favoured.
Spot platinum prices are about $1,400.00 an ounce,
about 3.5 percent lower than just before the walk out which
began on Jan. 23.
The sector's viability is also being shaken. Producers have
lost 14.4 billion rand ($1.4 billion) to the strike so far,
according to an industry website which constantly updates the
tally (here).
The talks are being facilitated by the country's department
of labour but there has been little direct political
intervention to resolve the dispute even though it is a headache
for President Jacob Zuma and the ruling ANC with a general
election looming on May 7.
($1 = 10.5448 South African rand)
