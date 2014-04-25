CAPE TOWN, April 25 A 10-day old strike by labour union NUMSA at Continental AG's South African tyre plant has stopped production, a union official said on Friday.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) is demanding increased allowances for weekend shifts for 900 workers who have downed tools at the plant, union spokesman Phumzile Nodongwe told Reuters. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Stoddard)