UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAPE TOWN, April 25 A 10-day old strike by labour union NUMSA at Continental AG's South African tyre plant has stopped production, a union official said on Friday.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) is demanding increased allowances for weekend shifts for 900 workers who have downed tools at the plant, union spokesman Phumzile Nodongwe told Reuters. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources