By Ed Stoddard
| JOHANNESBURG, April 28
The end game to South
Africa's big platinum strike is drawing near after the producers
said they would take their latest wage offer directly to
employees after marathon wage talks to end the 13-week strike
collapsed on Thursday.
South Africa's longest and most damaging mining strike in
living memory is not about to come to an abrupt end as both
sides strive to win rank and file hearts and minds in a high
stakes war of attrition on the platinum belt.
Leaders of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU) have signalled their displeasure with the offer
from the world's top three producers, Anglo American Platinum
, Impala Platinum and Lonmin.
AMCU treasurer and negotiator Jimmy Gama was quoted in the
City Press newspaper on Sunday as saying the union was
consulting with its members about the latest offer through mass
meetings that would last until Wednesday.
"We can't predict if our members will reject it," he told
City Press.
AMCU's leaders have said they were "arrogantly rebuffed by
the platinum cartel", so it seems unlikely their members will
publicly accept the offer at mass meetings which are typically
dominated by the union's shop stewards and most militant core.
"The guys do not want to go back to work, not for this
money," Venter Mulutsi, an AMCU members with Implats who
attended a rally on Friday, told Reuters by telephone.
But the producers are forcing the hand of AMCU and its
president Joseph Mathunjwa by betting that most of the strikers
have lost their resolve to strike as they face the third
consecutive month without pay.
The strike is a headache for President Jacob Zuma and the
ruling African National Congress with elections looming on May
7.
STRIKE BREAKING BY TEXT
The companies have been sending cellphone text messages to
the 70,000 striking AMCU members urging them to accept the deal
and they also plan to spread the message via radio and newspaper
spots.
Mulutsi confirmed he had received the text messages.
An Implats' spokesman said three had been sent. One reads:
"NO AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED - WAGES ARE DEADLOCKED,:
Another refers briefly to the offer while a third says "All
employees must now seriously consider this offer. We have to
work together to find solutions that are affordable and possible
to resolve this wage deadlock."
This campaign will also target the "labour sending areas",
such as rural villages in the Eastern Cape province far from the
shafts, where much of the mine labour force hails from and where
many of the strikers have returned to sit the stoppage out.
The gap between the two sides has narrowed.
Initially demanding an immediate doubling of the basic wage
- net salary before allowances such as housing - for entry-level
workers to 12,500 rand ($1,200) a month, AMCU has since said it
would accept annual increases that would reach this goal in
three or even four years' time.
The producers' latest offer was for wage rises of up to 10
percent and other increases that would take the minimum pay
package - the basic wage including the allowances - to 12,500
rand a month by July 2017.
The companies say they can afford no more as they contend
with rising costs and depressed prices for the precious metal
used for emissions-capping catalytic converters in automobiles.
In fact, platinum's spot price is little changed
since the AMCU miners downed tools on Jan. 23 despite the
unprecedented scale of the stoppage, which has hit 40 percent of
global platinum production.
A painful restructuring is considered likely after the dust
clears from the strike, with job losses expected, especially
around Amplats' struggling Rustenburg operations, which it has
signalled it could sell or mothball.
The sector's viability is also being shaken. Producers have
lost over 15 billion rand ($1.4 billion) to the strike so far,
according to an industry website that gives a running tally (here).
($1 = 10.6410 South African Rand)
(Editing by Stephen Powell)