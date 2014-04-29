MARIKANA, South Africa, April 29 The president of South Africa's striking AMCU union said on Tuesday its members had rejected the latest wage offer from the world's top three platinum producers, signaling its intention to continue the 14-week stoppage.

"The members have rejected the offer from the employer," AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa told reporters after addressing a rally of about 5,000 workers near Lonmin's Marikana mine. The union held similar rallies in recent days at Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)