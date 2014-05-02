JOHANNESBURG May 2 South African platinum producer Impala Platinum said on Friday that two-thirds of its striking workforce had indicated by text messages and phone calls that they wanted to accept the company's latest wage offer and end a 14-week strike.

Implats spokesman Johan Theron told Reuters that workers who were unable to send text messages because they have no money for air time were making use of telephones at mine recruitment offices. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)