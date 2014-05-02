UPDATE 2-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
JOHANNESBURG May 2 South African platinum producer Impala Platinum said on Friday that two-thirds of its striking workforce had indicated by text messages and phone calls that they wanted to accept the company's latest wage offer and end a 14-week strike.
Implats spokesman Johan Theron told Reuters that workers who were unable to send text messages because they have no money for air time were making use of telephones at mine recruitment offices. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Peru copper mine began strike on Friday (Updates with closing prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 13 The price of copper rose 1 percent on Monday to its highest level in over two weeks, buoyed mostly by supply disruptions after workers at Peru's top copper miner downed tools indefinitely late last week. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde in Peru started an indefinite s