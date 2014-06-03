JOHANNESBURG, June 3 South Africa's Association
of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) is considering a
government proposal to resolve a five-month platinum strike and
will table it to its members this week, union president Joseph
Mathunjwa said on Tuesday.
"We have responded to the minister's proposal," Mathunjwa
told Reuters. He did not give details of the recommendations put
forward last week by new mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi, or
AMCU's response.
However, he said he was encouraged by Ramatlhodi's stepping
in during his first week in office between AMCU and the three
main platinum houses - Anglo American Platinum, Impala
Platinum, and Lonmin.
"For the first time we have someone who is willing to help,"
Mathunjwa said. "On his first day in office he set aside
everything and dealt with this matter. We are encouraged by
this."
Numerous rounds of talks to end what is already the most
costly strike in South African mining history have fallen apart.
The labour court is currently mediating and Ramatlhodi, who
was sworn in as a minister a week ago, has assembled a dedicated
government team to negotiate a solution.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley)