(Adds minister, stock prices)
JOHANNESBURG, June 3 South Africa's Association
of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) is considering a
government proposal to resolve a five-month platinum strike and
will put it to its members this week, union president Joseph
Mathunjwa said on Tuesday.
"We have responded to the minister's proposal," Mathunjwa
told Reuters. He did not give details of the recommendations put
forward last week by new mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi, or
AMCU's response.
However, he said he was encouraged by Ramatlhodi stepping in
during his first week in office between AMCU and the three main
platinum houses - Anglo American Platinum, Impala
Platinum, and Lonmin.
"For the first time we have someone who is willing to help,"
Mathunjwa said. "On his first day in office he set aside
everything and dealt with this matter. We are encouraged by
this."
Numerous rounds of talks to end what is already the most
costly strike in South African mining history have collapsed.
The labour court is currently mediating and Ramatlhodi, who
was sworn in as a minister a week ago, has assembled a dedicated
government team to negotiate a solution.
"I am encouraged by the progress we have made on this
matter, and the cooperation of all parties involved," the
minister said in a statement after the day's talks.
Shares of platinum producers closed higher in Johannesburg
as investors hoped the latest round of talks may finally offer
hope that the strike will come to an end.
Amplats closed up 3.4 percent, and Implats had gained 1.8
percent.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
and Susan Thomas)