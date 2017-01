JOHANNESBURG Oct 21 South Africa's Impala Platinum said on Friday talks over workers' pay with AMCU union have reached a stage where an agreement can be secured.

"We continue to engage AMCU so we are in constant contact with AMCU and its our understanding that we are potentially in an area where an agreement can be secured," Impala Platinum spokesman Johan Theron

