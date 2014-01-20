JOHANNESBURG Jan 20 Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest producer of the metal, said it had received notice of a wage strike to begin Thursday by members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).

Rivals Lonmin and Anglo American Platinum as well as South African gold producers also said on Monday they had received strike notice, setting the stage for a crippling wave of unrest that will deal another blow to investor confidence in the continent's biggest economy.