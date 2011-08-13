JOHANNESBURG Aug 13 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers said on Saturday that Impala Platinum
had improved its wage offer in a bid to avert a strike
at the second-largest producer of the precious metal.
Eddie Majadibodu, the NUM's chief negotiator at Implats,
said the company had raised its offer to between 8 and 10
percent from a previous offer of between 7.5 and 8 percent.
"We are not happy. We are still looking for a double-digit
increase across the board, but we will discuss this new offer
with our members first," he told Reuters.
