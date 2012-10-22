* Police say they acted in self-defence
* Post-mortem reports could be released this week
* Findings could cause trouble for President Zuma
By Jon Herskovitz
RUSTENBURG, South Africa, Oct 22 Police in South
Africa shot at least a dozen striking miners in the back during
the so-called "Marikana Massacre" in August, lawyers said on
Monday, undermining arguments that officers acted in self
defence when they killed 34 people.
Lawyers for the victims also told a South African
investigation panel hearing opening statements on the Aug. 16
shooting at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine that
no police officers appear to have been injured in what was the
deadliest security incident since the end of apartheid.
"(Evidence shows) that no less then 14 striking miners were
shot from behind," Dumisa Ntsebeza, a lawyer for families of 21
of those killed told the Marikana Commission of Inquiry. "That
would be wholly inconsistent with the claims of necessity that
the South African Police Service will advance."
If it is proved that the police did shoot miners in the
back, it could be used by critics of President Jacob Zuma, who
is facing an internal election at the end of the year to renew
his leadership of the ruling African National Congress.
The commission is expected to hear post-mortem reports on
the 34 shot dead as early as Tuesday - the lawyers said they had
already had access to the material.
South African police said they had used force as a last
resort and that all the shootings were justified in what was a
swiftly shifting situation.
"The evidence will regrettably show that some of the
protesters intended a bloodbath," the police said in their
opening statement.
Video images of the police gunning down protesters rekindled
painful memories of apartheid, which ended in 1994, and raised
questions about salaries at the mines where tens of thousands of
workers live in shanty towns near shafts producing enormous
mineral wealth.
TURF WAR
About 3,000 protesters demanding higher pay and armed with
spears, clubs and at least three handguns, converged on a hill
at the Lonmin mine for several days in mid-August.
Ten people, including two police officers and two Lonmin
security guards, were killed before police shot dead 34 and
injured more than 70.
In the past few weeks, major global ratings agencies have
soured on South Africa, criticising Zuma's government for
failing to fix a broken school system and chronic unemployment
which have fanned social unrest and eroded the competitiveness
of Africa's largest economy.
After the Lonmin wildcat strike was settled with hefty wage
increases, more miners in the platinum belt centred around
Rustenburg, about 120 kms (80 miles) northwest of Johannesburg,
embarked on a wave of often violent wildcat walkouts that
paralysed several platinum and gold producers.
Most of the disputes have been settled, with many firms
threatening to fire striking workers if they did not return.
Lonmin management and the powerful National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM) told the panel several witnesses were being
intimidated into not testifying. An NUM official was killed
earlier this month and the union said he was executed to prevent
him from giving evidence.
The trouble at Lonmin was sparked by a turf war between NUM
and the upstart AMCU union.
"The climate of violence and intimidation that characterised
the period leading up to Aug. 16 has not abated at Marikana and
has since spread to other mines in the Rustenburg area, leading
to more death, injury and destruction," NUM said in its
statement.