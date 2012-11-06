* Photos show weapons appearing beside bodies
* Victims' lawyer suggests there was bid to thwart justice
* Evidence raises questions about police conduct
* 34 miners killed by police in echo of apartheid violence
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 6 Photographs suggesting that
South African police planted weapons on the bodies of workers
shot dead by police at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine have been
shown to an inquiry into the bloodiest security incident since
apartheid.
In police photographs taken shortly after the killings on
Aug. 16, at least two dead workers are seen without weapons by
their sides. In photos taken later in the day, weapons including
spears and a machete are on the ground near the corpses.
The photographs, presented by the police as evidence to a
government inquiry this week, were seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
George Bizos, a respected attorney who once served as Nelson
Mandela's lawyer and is now representing families of the
victims, told the commission there was a "prima facie case that
there was a deliberate attempt to defeat the ends of justice".
Police captain Apollo Mohlaki, who investigated the crime
scene, was asked how the weapons could have made their way into
an area closed to the public.
He told the panel: "I don't have any idea at all."
The police's lawyer told the panel that the matter was being
investigated, although he suggested paramedics might have asked
for the weapons to be moved so they could do their work.
Memories of apartheid era-violence were rekindled when
police fired hundreds of live rounds into the group of wildcat
strikers, killing 34, in what has been dubbed the "Marikana
Massacre".
Police and the IPID police watchdog are both declining to
make any direct comment on the course of the enquiry until it is
over. Legal authorities have also suspended judicial action over
the killings until the commission's findings are released.
"WARPING INVESTIGATIONS"
Dianne Kohler Barnard, shadow minister of police for the
opposition Democratic Alliance, said the apparent planting of
evidence indicated police were more concerned about protecting
themselves than upholding the law.
"We have had 18 years of democracy and the South African
Police Service has gotten to the stage where they are planting
evidence to try and clear themselves and warp investigations,"
she told Reuters.
In the week before the shootings, 10 other people were
killed, including two police officers and two mine security
guards allegedly hacked or burned to death by striking miners.
Evidence given to the commission has raised questions about
police commissioner Riah Phiyega, a relative unknown handpicked
this year by President Jacob Zuma to reform a force beset by
allegations of corruption and brutality.
Opposition members of parliament and newspaper editorials
have said the evidence so far indicates she is not up to the
job, providing ammunition to Zuma's political enemies as he
seeks re-election as leader of the ruling African National
Congress in December.
Witnesses, and victims' lawyers who have seen post mortem
reports, have accused police of shooting at least a dozen
striking miners in the back as they tried to flee the
scene.
The police said in their opening statement to the commission
that they had used force as a last resort and that all the
shootings were justified by the rapidly shifting situation.
The commission is expected to finish its work early next
year, well after the ANC election race is over.
The inquiry is also investigating the role of Lonmin
management in the violence, and of rival unions fighting a turf
war for membership in the platinum sector.