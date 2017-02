JOHANNESBURG Oct 16 South Africa's largest iron ore producer, Kumba Iron Ore, said on Tuesday the illegal occupation of its Sishen mine by striking workers had been brought to an end by the police.

Kumba added that had regained possession of 3.3 billion rand ($375 million) of heavy mining equipment seized by the strikers. Kumba said operations would resume as soon as possible. ($1 = 8.8193 South African rand) (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Cropley)