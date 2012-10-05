M&A hopes drive auto stocks higher as European shares steady
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss (Adds details, closing prices)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 5 A branch leader of South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) was shot dead on Friday near a mine run by platinum producer Lonmin as labour unrest sweeps the mining sector.
NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told Reuters the union leader had been killed "execution style" in the evening hours but gave no further details.
Earlier on Friday Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) fired 12,000 wildcat strikers, a high-stakes attempt by the world's biggest platinum producer to push back at the illegal stoppages in Africa's biggest economy.
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss (Adds details, closing prices)
* Data indicates Chinese credit growth remains strong (Updates with closing prices)
Feb 14 : The Kudelski Group And Sigfox Partner On Iot Device Security