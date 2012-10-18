JOHANNESBURG Oct 18 Around 4,000 workers at platinum producer Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa stayed away from work, once again disrupting operations at the site where 34 miners were killed by police in August, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"There have been disruptions at various shafts since yesterday," said Sue Vey, a spokeswoman for Lonmin.

"There are about eight areas affected at this stage."