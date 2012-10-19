JOHANNESBURG Oct 19 Lonmin , the world's No 3 platinum producer, on Friday said its operations in South Africa were back to normal after about 4,000 employees walked out a day earlier.

Operations at its Marikana mine in South Africa, where 34 miners were gunned down by police on Aug. 16, were disrupted on Thursday as thousands of employees left their posts to protest the arrests of colleagues suspected of killing rival labour leaders.