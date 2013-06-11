JOHANNESBURG, June 11 Platinum producer Lonmin
and South Africa's Association of Mineworkers
and Construction Union (AMCU) were in talks on Tuesday to avert
a strike, a union official said.
AMCU wants to be recognised as the majority union at Lonmin
as it now represents over 70 percent of the workforce at the
world's third largest producer of the precious metal. AMCU has
threatened to down tools at the mine this week if talks fail.
"The strike has already been decided, the meeting is to try
and avert it," AMCU treasurer Jimmy Gama told Reuters.
"If we are unable to reach an agreement today, the notice
(to strike) will be served tomorrow," he said. The company has
said such action would be deemed an illegal strike as the matter
is set to go to arbitration later this month.
Lonmin's mines were shut for weeks by an illegal strike in
2012 and were the centre of last year's violence in the platinum
belt, which saw 34 miners shot dead by police in a single day in
the worst security incident since the end of apartheid.
AMCU, which has emerged as the dominant union in the
platinum shafts after a bloody turf war with the once unrivalled
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), has also led two brief
wildcat strikes at Lonmin this year, most recently last month.
Lonmin said last week it had increased security at its
mines, which are only found in South Africa, in response to
violence and labour strife.
Workers from both unions are still getting killed. Last
week a NUM shop steward was shot dead at a Lonmin mine, weeks
after an AMCU organiser was murdered in a tavern.