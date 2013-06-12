* Lonmin says dispute to go for arbitration
JOHANNESBURG, June 12 Platinum producer Lonmin
said on Wednesday it was confident it could
reach a recognition agreement with South Africa's Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and avert a strike.
AMCU wants to be recognised as the majority union at Lonmin
as it now represents over 70 percent of the workforce at the
world's third -largest producer of the precious metal. The union
has threatened to issue strike notice as early as today if talks
fail.
The company and the union have been in talks for the past
two days but have so far failed to reach an agreement.
Lonmin spokeswoman Sue Vey said the dispute would go for
arbitration on June 26.
"There is no agreement at the moment and we are therefore
continuing with the route of arbitration," Vey said. "We are
however confident that an agreement can be reached through
continued negotiations."
AMCU said on Tuesday it would serve Lonmin with a notice to
strike today if there was no agreement.
Jeffrey Mphahlehle, the union's general secretary, told
Reuters a decision on whether to serve the strike notice will be
made later on Wednesday.
Lonmin's mines were shut for weeks by an illegal strike in
2012 and were the centre of widespread violence in the platinum
belt. Police shot dead 34 miners at Lonmin's Marikana mine in
the worst security incident since the end of apartheid.
AMCU, which has emerged as the dominant union in the
platinum shafts after a bloody turf war with the once unrivalled
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), has also led two brief
wildcat strikes at Lonmin this year, most recently last month.
Lonmin said last week it had increased security at its
mines, which are only found in South Africa, in response to
violence and labour strife.
Workers from both unions are still being killed. Last week a
NUM shop steward was shot dead at a Lonmin mine, weeks after an
AMCU organiser was murdered in a tavern.