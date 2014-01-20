JOHANNESBURG Jan 20 World no. 3 platinum producer Lonmin said on Monday it had received notice from South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction (AMCU) of its intention to strike from Thursday over wages.

AMCU is also expected to send strike notices on Monday to Lonmin's bigger rivals, Impala Platinum and Anglo American Platinum, as well as bullion producers AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold and Sibanye Gold.