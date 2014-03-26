JOHANNESBURG, March 26 The chief executive of platinum producer Lonmin has told staff to take voluntary leave because a wage strike at its South African operations by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) looks set to continue.

"Given the reality of a prolonged strike and AMCU's unrealistic demands, we have to make tough decisions to preserve and protect the business by reducing costs and conserving cash," Ben Magara said in a March 25 memo seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)