JOHANNESBURG, March 26 The chief executive of
platinum producer Lonmin has told staff to take
voluntary leave because a wage strike at its South African
operations by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU) looks set to continue.
"Given the reality of a prolonged strike and AMCU's
unrealistic demands, we have to make tough decisions to preserve
and protect the business by reducing costs and conserving cash,"
Ben Magara said in a March 25 memo seen by Reuters.
