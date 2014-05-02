UPDATE 2-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
JOHANNESBURG May 2 World no. 3 platinum producer Lonmin said on Friday it had given its striking South African miners until May 8 to accept its latest wage offer and that they needed to be back to work by May 14.
Spokeswoman Sue Vey said the company still could not say how much of its workforce had indicated they wanted to return to the job. Impala Platinum said earlier that two-thirds of its striking workers had said by phone and text message that they wanted to end a 14-week stoppage. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Peru copper mine began strike on Friday (Updates with closing prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 13 The price of copper rose 1 percent on Monday to its highest level in over two weeks, buoyed mostly by supply disruptions after workers at Peru's top copper miner downed tools indefinitely late last week. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde in Peru started an indefinite s