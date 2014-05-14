JOHANNESBURG May 14 The spokesperson for South African platinum miner Lonmin said a "very low" number of its striking workers showed had up for work on Wednesday.

"We haven't tallied the numbers yet," Happy Nkhoma, spokesman for mining firm told private station Talk Radio 702. "They are not sufficient numbers, they are very low, that much I can tell you." (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)