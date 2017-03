MARIKANA, South Africa May 13 About 1,000 stick-wielding protesters torched roadside vegetable stalls as they marched near Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa on Tuesday, according to a Reuters reporter at the scene.

Thousands of striking miners in platinum belt are expected to return to work this week, in defiance of orders from their union leaders amid worries that those who return could be attacked. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)