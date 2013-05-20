CAPE TOWN May 20 Car maker Mercedes Benz said on Monday workers at its South African assembly plant had gone on an illegal strike at the end of last week but had agreed to resume operations on Tuesday.

"Scheduled production will resume on Tuesday 21 May," company spokeswoman Lynette Skriker said in a statement. She said production had been affected by the two-day walkout. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)