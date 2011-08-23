UPDATE 2-Confident Rio Tinto hands back cash as iron ore booms
* Underlying earnings up 12 pct (Recasts, adds analyst comments)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 23 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers said on Tuesday that wage talks with management at African Rainbow Minerals' Nkomati nickel mine had failed and the labour group threatened a strike at the mine from next week.
"We are meeting our members this Thursday with an intention to begin with a strike action next Monday," William Mabapa, the NUM 's regional recretary, said in a statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 It should be a match made in heaven. Developing Africa's vast mineral resources to meet the needs of the resource-hungry economies of China and the rest of Asia.
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it will pay a bigger-than-expected annual dividend of $1.70 per share on the back of a strong recovery in mineral commodities markets in 2016 and cost-cutting.