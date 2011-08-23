JOHANNESBURG Aug 23 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers said on Tuesday that wage talks with management at African Rainbow Minerals' Nkomati nickel mine had failed and the labour group threatened a strike at the mine from next week.

"We are meeting our members this Thursday with an intention to begin with a strike action next Monday," William Mabapa, the NUM 's regional recretary, said in a statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)