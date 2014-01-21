Jan 21 South Africa's National Union of
Mineworkers said on Tuesday over 7,000 of its members would
return to work on Wednesday at mid-tier platinum producer
Northam Platinum, ending an 11-week strike.
The union said last week it had accepted a two-year wage
offer from Northam which would lift basic wages between 9.8 and
11.8 percent, roughly double the inflation rate of 5.3 percent.
The final agreement was signed on Tuesday.
This comes just as a far bigger strike by NUM rival the
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) looms
on Thursday against the world's top producers of the precious
metal, Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum
and Lonmin.