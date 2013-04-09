JOHANNESBURG, April 9 South African junior platinum mining firm Northam Platinum said on Tuesday it may dismiss striking rock drill operators at its Zondereinde mine in South Africa who failed to report back to work despite an ultimatum.

Northam added that 5,300 ounces of metal in concentrate had been lost as a result of the interruption, with revenue losses amounting to 62.7 million rand ($6.95 million). ($1 = 9.0235 South African rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)