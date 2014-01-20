JOHANNESBURG Jan 20 South African gold producers said on Monday they had received notice from the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) of its intention to strike on Thursday, adding the companies will seek to halt the action in the courts.

The chamber of mines, which represents the industry, said in a statement AMCU members planned to down tools at Sibanye Gold's Driefontein mine, Harmony Gold's Kusaselethu and Masimong mines, and at AngloGold Ashanti's South African operations.