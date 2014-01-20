BRIEF-Astrazeneca signs deal with Circassia over Almirall's products
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States
JOHANNESBURG Jan 20 South African gold producers said on Monday they had received notice from the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) of its intention to strike on Thursday, adding the companies will seek to halt the action in the courts.
The chamber of mines, which represents the industry, said in a statement AMCU members planned to down tools at Sibanye Gold's Driefontein mine, Harmony Gold's Kusaselethu and Masimong mines, and at AngloGold Ashanti's South African operations.
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States
March 17 Britain's Tullow Oil Plc said on Friday it would raise about 607 million pounds ($748 million) through a rights issue of 466.9 million shares as it look to reduce debt.
* Unite students accommodation fund ('usaf') acquires property under development in durham