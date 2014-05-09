JOHANNESBURG May 9 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Friday many of its workers
were returning to Anglo American Platinum's Rustenburg
operations that have been hit by a 15-week strike by the rival
AMCU union.
NUM General Secretary Frans Baleni told Reuters that over
the past three weeks the number of NUM members returning in
Rustenburg was up about 40 percent and 3,000-4,000 of its
members were back at work.
NUM is dwarfed on the platinum belt by the striking
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)