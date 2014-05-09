JOHANNESBURG May 9 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Friday many of its workers were returning to Anglo American Platinum's Rustenburg operations that have been hit by a 15-week strike by the rival AMCU union.

NUM General Secretary Frans Baleni told Reuters that over the past three weeks the number of NUM members returning in Rustenburg was up about 40 percent and 3,000-4,000 of its members were back at work.

NUM is dwarfed on the platinum belt by the striking Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU). (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)