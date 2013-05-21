CAPE TOWN May 21 The National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (NUMSA) is demanding a 20 percent wage increase for its members in the automotive sector, the union's treasurer said on Tuesday.

"If our demands are not met, we will have no option but to go to the streets," Mphumzi Maqungo, NUMSA's national treasurer, told Reuters. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Agnieszka Flak)