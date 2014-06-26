JOHANNESBURG, June 26 South Africa's largest union said on Thursday that 220,000 of its members will down tools from July 1 in a strike that will hit sectors including engineering, communications and automotive components.

The NUMSA union, which represents metal workers and other artisans, said in a statement that the strike over wage demands was "inevitable." (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)