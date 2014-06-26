Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
JOHANNESBURG, June 26 Around 10,000 South African workers at the country's refineries and petrol distributors have agreed to a two-year wage deal, a rare positive development in labour relations in the strike-hit economy.
Gerrie Bezuidenhout, secretary of the National Petroleum Employers' Association, told Reuters the agreement covered engineers and other skilled workers at companies such as petrochemicals producer Sasol.
The agreement provides for an 8.5 percent wage hike in the first year, followed by inflation plus 1.5 percent in the second year. Inflation in Africa's most advanced economy is running at 6.6 percent.
South Africa is reeling from a five-month strike in the platinum mining industry which ended this week and is bracing for a stoppage set to start on July 1 by 220,000 members of the NUMSA metal workers' union, that will hit sectors including engineering, communications and automotive components. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Holmes)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks lost ground along with bond yields and as natural resource companies pulled back despite an uptick in commodity prices.